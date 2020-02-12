Chase and arrest in Boone County

12-02-2020

A chase and standoff near Midway Travel Plaza are apparently connected to several arrests on insurance fraud charges. The sheriff’s department says no one was hurt during the standoff at a home in Trails West Subdivision yesterday (tue) morning. Federal prosecutors announced 19 arrests on insurance fraud conspiracy charges yesterday (tue). Many of the suspects are from mid-Missouri. Investigators say the suspects made false claims about injuries to insurance companies, and hustled them out of more than one-point-two million dollars.