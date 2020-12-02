Listen to KWOS Live

High number of deaths in Cole County may be misleading

12-02-2020


Several mid-Missouri counties report COVID-19 deaths yesterday (tue). Cole County confirmed another 22 deaths from the illness, for a total of 53. Callaway County reported four more deaths. That’s now 16 total. Boone County officials said yesterday (tue) a patient in his or her early 70s died. Boone is up to 28 deaths, now. There were 79 new coronavirus positives reported in Boone yesterday (tue), the second-straight increase under 80. Active cases went down. Hospitalizations also dropped slightly. Hospitals in Boone are still at ‘yellow’ status, meaning some surgeries are being delayed and resources are strained.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer