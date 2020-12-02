High number of deaths in Cole County may be misleading

12-02-2020

Several mid-Missouri counties report COVID-19 deaths yesterday (tue). Cole County confirmed another 22 deaths from the illness, for a total of 53. Callaway County reported four more deaths. That’s now 16 total. Boone County officials said yesterday (tue) a patient in his or her early 70s died. Boone is up to 28 deaths, now. There were 79 new coronavirus positives reported in Boone yesterday (tue), the second-straight increase under 80. Active cases went down. Hospitalizations also dropped slightly. Hospitals in Boone are still at ‘yellow’ status, meaning some surgeries are being delayed and resources are strained.