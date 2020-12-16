COVID tallies

Moniteau County sees one more death and Boone County reports two more COVID-19 deaths. Health officials said yesterday (tue) one patient was in his or her late 60s, and the other was older than 80. Boone has confirmed 40 total deaths from the illness, 12 this month. Active coronavirus cases went down yesterday (tue) after just 80 new positives in Boone. Hospitalizations also dropped, but are still putting a strain on resources. New case numbers were also relatively low in Cole and Callaway counties, with active cases dropping in Callaway.