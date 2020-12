12-02-2020

If you catch coronasvirus at a business you shopped at, should you be able to sue the owner? O’Fallon State Rep. Tony Lovasco supports the idea of protecting those folks …

Senators are back at the Capitol working on the supplemental budget bill. Lovasco says he’s against providing $75 million to public schools for low income lunches when at least 30 – percent of those schools are operating online.