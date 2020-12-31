Gov. Parson: 66,000 Mo. residents have received first vaccine dose

12-31-2020

Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday that 66,000 Missouri residents have gotten the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine so far.

The governor also said another shipment of 73,000 doses will be coming in next week.

“Next week, we also will be receiving shipments of the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine for those who received their first dose earlier this month,” said Parson.

CVS and Walgreen’s started giving the shots to long-term care facilities Monday. The state health director said they hope to give the first doses to everyone in those facilities by mid-January.