Missouri AG joins election lawsuit

12-10-2020

Missouri’s Republican attorney general has brought the state into an effort to reverse President Trump’s election loss.

Eric Schmitt yesterday (wed) joined attorneys general asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a case attacking election procedures in certain battleground states. Dozens of judges have repeatedly rejected the president’s claims of widespread election fraud. Schmitt is also in the new lawsuit against Facebook, calling the social media company an illegal monopoly that should be broken up.