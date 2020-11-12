Virus tallies

12-11-2020

Cole and Callaway counties added dozens more positives. Active cases dropped in Callaway. Fulton middle and high schools shift to online learning today (fri) until after the holiday break. Boone County confirms its fifth COVID-19 death this week. Health officials said yesterday (thur) another patient in his or her late 70s has died. That’s now 35 total deaths in Boone. The county had 104 new coronavirus positives yesterday (thur). Active cases went up a little. Hospitalizations dropped, but are still putting a strain on resources.