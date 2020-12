There may be some ‘treasure’ with your name on it!

12-08-2020

Your search may turn up an old Pez dispenser. Or a clown suit. Or thousands of your dollars. Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick says it can pay to check his office’s website for unclaimed property. He says more than a hundred million dollars in unclaimed property, including a thousand safe deposit boxes, end up with him every year.

Show-me-money-dot-com is the website to check for unclaimed property.