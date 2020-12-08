Two car chases — several arrests

12-08-2020

ABC – 17 — The Jefferson City Police Department said multiple people were arrested in two separate chases over the weekend.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Zachary Gutierrez after a chase Sunday night.

Gutierrez was weaving through traffic and drove through a red light at the Madison Street intersection, the release said. Officers said he lost control of the vehicle, crossed over the median and hit another car heading east in the Jefferson Street intersection.

Police said the driver in the other vehicle was taken to a Columbia hospital with serious injuries.

Police received a report just before 3 p.m. that a vehicle stolen in Boone County was seen in the 500 block of Missouri Boulevard.

a 19-year-old, an 18-year-old, and a 17-year-old, all of Columbia, were taken in custody. All were arrested on suspicion of tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, the 19-year-old was also suspected of resisting arrest.