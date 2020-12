When will JCMO hospital staff get the vaccine?

12-14-2020

Jefferson City hospital staff could get their coronavirus vaccinations before Christmas …

Capital Region Medical Director Dr. Randy Haight says they are strongly suggesting staffers get the vaccine. But Height adds that they’re seeing fewer COVID – 19 patients than they were just one month again. In late November, the 100 – bed hospital had nearly half their beds filled with virus patients. Now it’s below 20.