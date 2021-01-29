Car chase and crash leads through two Mid Mo counties

01-29-2021

KMIZ– A vehicle chase that began in Boone County ends in a fiery crash in Callaway County.

A Boone County Sheriff’s deputy located a Nissan SUV displaying a stolen license plate exiting westbound Interstate 70 at the Highway 63 Connector

Almost immediately after terminating the pursuit, the deputy saw the car crash near the intersection of County Rd 276 and Cedar Creek Church Rd. The SUV caught on fire.

The driver was identified as Mark Edward Smith, 36, of Callao.

Smith was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Smith was arrested for resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, stealing, driving while revoked, parole violation and failure to appear warrant.