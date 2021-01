Cole County legislator is looking out for the kids

01-29-2021

Did you know that some children’s group homes in Missouri are exempt from state regulations? Cole County State Rep. Rudy Veit says those homes run by religious organizations do not have to register or have their employees go through criminal background checks …

The advocacy group ‘Missouri Kids First’ says the intent of this law is to close loopholes which have left children unprotected and vulnerable to abuse.