Just because you’re eligible to get the vaccine, doesn’t mean you will any time soon

01-22-2021

KMIZ– Several health leaders in Mid-Missouri reporting large numbers of requests to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as the state expands who can get it.

During the Cole County Health Department Press Briefing Thursday, major healthcare providers urged citizens to be patient, as more and more calls come in.

“Many of the offices right now are being inundated with calls and calls back, and multiple things back and forth,” Dr. Randall Haight with Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City said.

Several health providers in Cole County have started administering the vaccine to people in the next phase of the state’s distribution plan, largely widening the net of those eligible.