Missouri lawmakers and staff will soon get rapid COVID-19 tests

01-22-2021

(AP) — The Missouri Legislature is planning to open a rapid testing clinic for potential COVID-19 cases in the Capitol building, after the session began with an outbreak of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Chief House Clerk Dana Rademan Miller said Thursday that she hopes to open the testing site within the next couple weeks.

It will be available for lawmakers, staff and others who regularly work in the building, such as lobbyists and journalists.

At least three House members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the first couple weeks of session.

The House canceled session this week, but the Senate continued to work.