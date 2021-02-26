Car chase leads to second drug bust for JCMO man

02-26-2021

A Jefferson City man who pleaded not guilty to a felony drug charge this week is now in more trouble. Police say Byron Williams drove away from a would-be traffic stop yesterday (thur) morning on West Main Street. He allegedly got out of the car near Dean Drive and ran, but was arrested not far away in a creek. Officers say he threw away some meth and more than a thousand dollars in cash during the foot chase. Williams has been on pre-trial release, after a 2019 arrest on a drug charge.