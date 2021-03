03-01-2021

The positivity rate drops, and other numbers look more positive too, in Missouri’s fight against COVID-19. The state’s positive coronavirus test rate is now below five percent. Mass vaccination events continue this week, including one starting today (mon) at Isle of Capri Casino in Boonville. About 14 percent of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose. Supply should go up soon, with the approval of the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.