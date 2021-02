02-03-2021

You might not realize that folks who work at sheltered workshops don’t make minimum wage. Those agencies are allowed to pay disabled workers less based on their productivity because of their handicap or age. Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer says there’s a new push to do away with the so – called ‘sub minimum wage’ …

Luetkemeyer is concerned that those operations might be forced to cut staff if they have to pay everyone the federal minimum wage.