Suspected church vandals arrested

02-02-2021

Five teenagers are arrested after a Callaway County church is vandalized. The sheriff said yesterday they are all facing burglary and property damage charges. The suspects are all locals, between 16 and 18 years old. Investigators found smashed windows and other damage late last month at Oakley Chapel in Tebbetts. The 143-year old Black church is listed on the National Register for Historic Places. The Sheriff doesn’t think these suspects are involved in the vandalism of another black church in the county.