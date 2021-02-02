Five teenagers are arrested after a Callaway County church is vandalized. The sheriff said yesterday they are all facing burglary and property damage charges. The suspects are all locals, between 16 and 18 years old. Investigators found smashed windows and other damage late last month at Oakley Chapel in Tebbetts. The 143-year old Black church is listed on the National Register for Historic Places. The Sheriff doesn’t think these suspects are involved in the vandalism of another black church in the county.
Suspected church vandals arrested
02-02-2021
1st QUESTION ….
Is the school back in session if not this is kids that are board …
So I think the 1st thing they should do is repair what they destroyed …
Maybe at that point they will think twice – before doing something like this again ….