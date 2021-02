02-12-2021

We’re under wind chill advisories this (fri) morning, and tonight (fri) into tomorrow (sat) morning. National Weather Service meteorologist Jon Carney says we could see wind chills as low as negative-20. Dress in plenty of layers if you do go outside.

We could see record-low temperatures Sunday morning, near five degrees below zero. And Carney says we could get a couple inches of snow, Sunday into Monday.