$$ help for renters AND landlords

02-12-2021

(MissouriNet) — Governor Parson has signed into law $324 million in pandemic-related rent and utility relief to help some Missourians.

The governor has signed the emergency package to help renters and landlords who are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program passed last December made funding available to state and local governments to help with these needs. The plan covers utilities like gas, electricity, trash, sewer, and water. To apply, go to www.mohousingresources.com.