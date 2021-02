02-02-2021

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said lawmakers disrespected him when House leaders said he couldn’t give his annual speech in that chamber because of coronavirus concerns.

The Republican wrote a letter Friday to GOP lawmakers accusing legislative leaders of an “insider stunt and petty show of arrogance and political power.”

“It is hard to see this as anything other than a purposeful and disgusting scheme to embarrass me and the Office of the Governor,” he wrote.