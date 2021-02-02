New COVID deaths

Listen to KWOS Live
Cole is the first local county with more than a hundred COVID-19 deaths. Officials there reported four more deaths yesterday (mon). Boone County reported its 70th COVID-19 death, a patient older than 80. Active coronavirus cases dropped a lot in Boone, with just 28 new positives yesterday (mon). Hospitalizations are down again, and are no longer putting a strain on resources. MU Health Care says it plans to vaccinate four thousand people this week at Faurot Field, by appointment.

