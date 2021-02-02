Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now

There may be a catch in that unemployment check you got at the height of the pandemic

02-02-2021


Did you get an unemployment check from the state last year? The Missouri House oversight committee chairman says the state overpaid more than 100-million dollars in unemployment benefits last year, and he’s hearing that some residents are being told they’ll have to repay up to 12-thousand dollars.

The committee also wants to hear about the department’s subsequent request for reimbursement. As for Governor Parson, he says Missourians mistakenly paid unemployment benefits by the state should be required to pay the money back.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer