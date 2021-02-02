There may be a catch in that unemployment check you got at the height of the pandemic

02-02-2021

Did you get an unemployment check from the state last year? The Missouri House oversight committee chairman says the state overpaid more than 100-million dollars in unemployment benefits last year, and he’s hearing that some residents are being told they’ll have to repay up to 12-thousand dollars.

The committee also wants to hear about the department’s subsequent request for reimbursement. As for Governor Parson, he says Missourians mistakenly paid unemployment benefits by the state should be required to pay the money back.