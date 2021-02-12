The cold weather is playing games with vaccinations

02-12-2021

(KMIZ) — Health leaders in Jefferson City said the weather is something they monitor every day as a part of the coronavirus vaccine rollout plan.

Director of the Health Department Kristi Campbell said the numbers of cases and hospitalizations continue to decline, but vaccine supply also continues to be low.

The winter weather has pushed back some of that distribution in the Mid-Missouri regions

Health Care providers in the Cole County area said they also mix the vaccine sparingly to avoid wasting doses. If a patient is getting their second dose of a vaccine and have to reschedule, Dr. Lenora Adams with SSM Health St. Mary’s said both Pfizer and Moderna say there is about a 4 day grace period to get the second shot.