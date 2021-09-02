New charges in 2020 Cole County shooting

02-09-2021

KMIZ — Cole County prosecutors filed charges against two men accused of involvement with a late December shooting.

Virgil Cooper, 61, and Joseph Cooper, 32, now face multiple felony crimes linked to a suspected break-in that left one man with a gunshot wound. Prosecutors previously filed charges against a third man, Jeremiah Willis, for the same incident.

Willis and two other men kidnapped the victim from the residence on Deer Run Drive and taken to a home in Eugene. The witnesses told deputies that the three men were armed with knives during the alleged kidnapping.

The Coopers face four felony charges each in the case. Willis was charged with a count each of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and armed criminal action.