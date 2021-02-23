Make – goods on shot clinics

02-23-2021

Several mass coronavirus vaccination clinics are coming to mid-Missouri. MU Health Care says to check your email for a makeup date if you were supposed to get a shot at Faurot Field last week. The Audrain County clinic was also postponed due to the weather last week. It’s now Thursday at the Mexico YMCA. The Linc in Jefferson City is hosting a clinic on Friday. Those are all for people getting a second shot of the vaccine. Isle of Capri Casino in Boonville will host a clinic Monday and Tuesday of next week. You need to sign up in advance.

Boone County’s active coronavirus case count drops to its lowest point since last July. There were 13 new positives yesterday (mon). Hospitalizations also remain low, and are not straining resources. Cole County added just 11 new cases yesterday (mon). Callaway County’s active cases are dropping.