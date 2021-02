02-15-2021

Missouri’s Republican Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley were among those that voted to acquit former President Trump on Saturday. Blunt said (quote) “Impeachment is not a tool that should be used to settle political scores against a private citizen” (unquote). Hawley also said he thought the trial was unconstitutional. Seven Republicans did vote to convict, but the Democratic-led prosecution needed a two-thirds majority to succeed.