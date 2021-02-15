One heck of a winter!

02-15-2021

Authorities are asking you to limit travel. Roads are slick and snow-covered, after more than an inch came down yesterday (sun) and continued this (mon) morning. We just missed a record low at Columbia Regional Airport yesterday (sun), bottoming out at three below zero. It’s even colder this morning, with wind chills making it feel like negative-25 at times. Mizzou shifted to remote-only classes and work for today (mon). Lincoln, Columbia College and Westminster are among the others closed.

Man schools are not in session because of the President’s Day holiday. The Missouri Senate is also not in session today (mon), because of the weather.