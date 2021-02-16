Listen to KWOS Live
You better check – your shot clinic may have been cancelled

No mass coronavirus vaccination events from the Missouri National Guard this week. Governor Parson said today (mon) those events were canceled due to the extreme weather conditions. Two sites in Moberly and Mexico were scheduled to give second doses of the Moderna shot to patients this week. Many health dept. clinics are cancelled too. Boone County had just seven new coronavirus cases yesterday (mon), and 25 combined in the last three days. Active cases fell a lot. Hospitalizations remain low, too.

