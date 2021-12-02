Trump lawyers get their turn today

02-12-2021

(Fox News) — The former President’s lawyer took a break from listening to the House impeachment managers while they laid out their case against the former president to instead appear on Fox News, a move that was reportedly at the request of his client.

Lawyer David Schoen was spotted outside the Senate chamber on Thursday afternoon while Representative Ted Lieu , one of the impeachment managers, explained the case to impeach Mr Trump to senators.

Schoen decided to speak to Fox News in a live interview about the impeachment trial.

When asked why he was giving interviews instead of listening to the impeachment managers’ case, Mr Schoen said: “It’s very important for the American public to know exactly what’s going on here.”

When appearing on Fox News, the lawyer called the impeachment managers’ argument “offensive” to the nation’s “healing process”. He also called the arguments “repetitive”.

Mr Trump’s lawyers will have the opportunity to defend the former president on Friday, and Schoen said they would give senators “a much better picture of what’s going on here” during the defense.