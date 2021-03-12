Are Missourians ready for a gasoline tax hike?

03-12-2021

(MissouriNet) — An attempt to bolster Missouri’s gas tax has cleared the Missouri Senate today. The plan, which would boost the fee by 12-and-a-half cents gradually over five years would also offer a rebate. Senator Denny Hoskins, a Republican from west-central Missouri’s Warrensburg, opposes the plan intended to help repair Missouri’s roads and bridges.

Senate President Dave Schatz , a fellow Republican from eastern Missouri’s Sullivan, says the state Transportation Department does not have enough money to address the state’s infrastructure needs. The bill heads to the House next.