Rik Combs will run for US Senate seat

03-12-2021

(KMIZ 17) — Former Libertarian candidate for Missouri governor in 2020 Rik Combs announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat for Missouri.

Combs is a former senior officer in the United States Air Force for parts of three decades before retiring and serving as CEO for a consulting firm

Combs received nearly two percent of the vote for governor, garnering 49,067 votes.