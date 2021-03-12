Five years behind bars in JCMO weapons case

03-12-2021

(KMIZ 17) — A Jefferson City man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison after pleading guilty to a shooting that happened in 2019.

Antonio Ingram agreed to plead guilty to a count of unlawful use of a weapon. in exchange for the plea all other charges against him were dropped.

Jefferson City police arrested Ingram in July 2019 after officers say he was caught on surveillance camera footage shooting at another man.

Officers said Ingram admitted that he was not supposed to have a firearm for being a convicted felon. Investigators say he denied any involvement in the shooting.