Are there too many unqualified folks on the voter roles?

03-22-2021

A Boone County state Representative is proposing to have Missouri’s voter rolls audited. Hallsville Republican Cheri Toalson Reisch says she has been working to clean up the voters rolls in her area. She is a former mayor, City Clerk and Court Administrator of Hallsville. She says there are many dead people on the roles in most jurisdictions.

Her bill has not yet been assigned to a committee.