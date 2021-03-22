Listen to KWOS Live
Two arrested after Ashland police chase

03-22-2021


A police chase with speeds topping a hundred miles an hour ends with a couple arrests in Boone County. Ashland authorities say a car would not pull over for a traffic stop and hit high speeds on Highway 63 early Saturday morning. Investigators say driver Jeffrey Zimmer stopped the car in Columbia and tried to run but was caught. Zimmer is a convicted felon. He allegedly had a gun, drug paraphernalia, and a lot of cash in the car. Passenger Casey Howe was also arrested.

