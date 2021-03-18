Be wary of flooded roads

03-18-2021

Watch for flooding because of all the recent rain in mid-Missouri. Forecasters expect the Missouri River to hit minor flood stage in Jefferson City today (thur). It will crest at moderate flood stage over the weekend. Columbia Regional Airport saw a record two-point-four inches of rain yesterday (wed), more than doubling the old high-water mark for that date. A few local roads are closed due to flooding as of this (thur) morning, including Route Z north of Boonville.