03-18-2021

Police say we may get more info soon after a Jefferson City man dies on a north Columbia road. Officers say 46-year old Cory Black was lying in the driving lane of Rangeline Street just north of I-70 late Tuesday night. A car driven by Paul Kemei tried to change lanes, but ending up hitting Black. Black died after the crash. The driver was not hurt. Investigators say they don’t know whether drugs or alcohol were involved.