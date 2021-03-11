Dozens of abuse charges filed against Missouri group home owners

03-11-2021

(MissouriNet) — The owners of the now-defunct Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in southwest Missouri’s Humansville remain jailed without bond this (Thursday) morning, after pleading NOT guilty in Cedar County Court. Boyd and Stephanie Householder are from Nevada, near Humansville. Attorney General Eric Schmitt had to stop speaking at one point during his Wednesday press conference, to compose himself. Schmitt says the charges are horrific:

* … defendant Boyd Householder taught the girls the quote proper way quote, to commit suicide, saying they should cut their wrists upward into the vein and not crossed”

Boyd Householder is charged with 80 felonies, including 56 counts of child abuse or neglect. He’s also charged with six counts of sexual contact with a student.