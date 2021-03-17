Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now

Lake area woman denied bond in attempted murder for hire case

03-17-2021


CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A judge has denied bond for a Mid-Missouri real estate agent who is accused of attempting to hire a hit man to kill her former mother-in-law.

Camden County Judge Heather Miller said Tuesday that she believed that 43-year-old Leigh Ann Bauman posed too much of a safety risk if released.

One of Bauman’s children and her former mother-in-law testified Tuesday morning, asking a judge to keep Bauman in jail. Her former mother-in-law said she feared for the safety of herself and her family.

She was charged earlier this month with a felony conspiracy charge.

Prosecutors said Bauman believed her former mother-in-law was interfering with her relationship with her children and agreed to pay $1,500 to have her killed and make the death “look like an accident.”

Bauman, who appeared on video, broke down in tears several times during the hearing but said little.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer