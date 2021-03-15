New Missouri River bridge work begins here in JCMO

03-15-2021

KMIZ 17 – A contractor will begin a rehabilitation project this week on the U.S. Route 54/63 bridges over the Missouri River in Jefferson City.

The project will extend the lives of both bridges.

Beginning Monday, the contractor will repair the substructures of both bridges as the first phase of the project. This work will take place off the roadway and will not impact traffic.

The westbound bridge rehabilitation will consist of repairing all the bridge piers, while the eastbound bridge rehabilitation will consist of repairing the deck, expansion joints and piers, and applying an overlay to the driving surface.

Both directions of Route 54/63 will be open to traffic throughout construction, but there will be nightly lane and ramp closures.

The pedestrian path along the bridges will also be closed to the public while work takes place. MoDOT will announce all lane closures and signs will be installed to alert motorists ahead of time.

The project is expected to be completed by December 1, 2021.