4000 doses a week may have been ambitious

KMIZ 17 — The Cole County Health Department planned to give out 4,000 total doses this week at the Capital Mall and has only filled 1,600 appointments.

Chezney Schulte with the Cole County Health Department said the clinic is accepting walk-ins. If the health department consistently can’t fill 4,000 spots in weeks to come, it will request fewer doses from the state.

Missouri opened vaccine eligibility to all adults and those 16 and older last Friday.