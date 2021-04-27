A murder case is playing out in a Jefferson City courtroom

(MissouriNet) — A jury listened to two vastly different stories during opening statements Monday in Jefferson City, in a high-profile Missouri murder trial.

54-year-old James Addie’s murder trial is being broadcast live nationwide on Court TV. Addie and the victim, Molly Watson, both worked at the Moberly Correctional Center (MCC). The case has been moved from northeast Missouri’s Monroe County to Jefferson City, on a change of venue. Addie is charged with first degree murder for killing Watson. Prosecutors say he killed his fiance to hide his affair from his wife of 22 years. Watson was killed in 2018, shot in the back of the head at contact range. Missouri Assistant Attorney General Katherine Dolin tells the jury that Addie was living two lives. Defense attorney T.J. Kirsch tells jurors that Monroe County law enforcement officers jumped to conclusions because of the affair.