JCMO man now faces murder charges in 2020 overdose death

KMIZ 17 – Jefferson City police officers arrested a 27-year-old Darren Thames on suspicion of second-degree murder linked to a fatal drug overdose.

Police say the death investigation goes back to October 2020.

According to court documents, Police responded to a residence on the 3400 block of north Ten Mile Drive on a deceased person.

During the investigation, police found a white powdery substance on a table and a baggie with three pills, later identified as oxycodone.

Police going through the victim’s phone found a text message from the victim to purchase some drugs from Thames.