A rain – snow mix for mid – April?

KMIZ — Our northwestern counties will see this snowfall first in the early morning hours near 5-6 AM Tuesday. Central mid-Missouri can expect snow to begin impacting them during the morning commute. Our eastern counties will see this system last, around mid-morning. The system is expected to clear out by the late afternoon. We could see that snow transition into a rainy mix as temperatures warm past freezing. This would most likely occur later in the day as the system pushes out of mid-Missouri. The Jefferson City area could see a trace to maybe an inch of snow.