Groundbreaking is coming this month on a new Ranken Technical College in Ashland. The federal government announced a four-and-a-half million dollar grant toward the project last week. Ashland Mayor Richard Sullivan says the city and school district have pledged to pay the remaining nearly three million dollars for the facility. Private fundraisers could wind up covering their part of the tab though.

Southern Boone school officials say the new Ranken Tech could open by 2023.