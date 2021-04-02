Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now

Ashland voters will see a school bond on Tuesday’s ballot

While Jefferson City district voters only have school board candidates on the ballot, the Southern Boone school district has a nearly eight-million-dollar bond issue on Tuesday. Superintendent Chris Felmlee says one focus will be on a new addition that connects the two current middle school buildings.

Felmlee says the district has bond issues on the ballot every two years to keep up with the rapid growth in the Ashland area. Tuesday’s bond would not raise the taxes you pay, just extend the current debt.

Several Cole County districts have school board races as well.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer