(KMIZ) — The permanent Cole County coronavirus vaccination site officially opened on Monday at the Capital Mall and walk-ins are welcome.

This week the site is giving out the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for anyone at least 16 years old.

The site plans to give out up to 1,000 vaccines each day, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those 4,000 doses are on top of additional vaccination events on Friday or Saturday put on by the medical organizations running the site.