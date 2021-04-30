Guilty as charged

(MissouriNet) — A jury in Cole County deliberated for more than two hours, before returning guilty verdicts against a northern Missouri man charged in the 2018 death of his secret fiance.

54-year-old James Addie has been convicted of first degree murder and armed criminal action for the April 2018 death of Molly Watson, his fiance. Addie and Watson both worked at the Moberly Correctional Center (MCC). Watson was shot once in the back in the head at contact range. Her body was found on a dusty road in a remote part of Monroe County. Prosecutors say Addie killed his fiance to hide his affair from his wife of 22 years. His ex-wife testified for the prosecution this week.