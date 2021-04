Lawyers’ request for accused child killer denied

KMIZ 17 – A Cole County judge has denied the defense’s request for information in a 1991 murder case.

The request for a bill of particulars — a document that details the prosecution’s case — from lawyers representing William “Chris” Niemet of Fulton was denied Wednesday, according to online court records.

Niemet is accused of killing 14-year-old Greg Jones near Russellville in 1991. Deputies arrested Niemet six days after Jones’ body was discovered.

Niemet was 15 years old at the time.

The Cole County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed a first-degree murder against Niemet on Feb. 27, 2020.