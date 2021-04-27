Listen to KWOS Live
Fulton PD photo

Possible Fulton kidnapping

KMIZ 17 – The Fulton Police Department is investigating a possible kidnapping on the 500 block of 10th street Monday afternoon.

The vehicle was last seen on security video in the area of E. 8th and State Street.

The vehicle is described as a gray or dark colored Dodge Charger with three male suspects in the vehicle.

The victim is described as a white female who has a thin build and is approximately 5’3. She was last seen wearing a black short sleeve shirt which covered white shorts. She has short brown hair.

